Missouri Highway Patrol searches for vehicle driver in Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 8/31: A dive team is now searching for an 18-year-old male after finding his vehicle in the Missouri River.

The team found his vehicle in 25 feet of water after searching near the Noren river access.

The dive team suspended the search Saturday night, but will resume its search Sunday morning.

A dive team from the Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing its search for a passenger vehicle in the Missouri River Saturday.

In a news release, the Jefferson City Police Department said it got a call around 9:30 Friday night about a vehicle in the river at the Noren River Access.

The search was suspended early Saturday morning, but continued around 1 p.m.

MSHP officials said the water is around 25 feet deep and the visibility is low in the area they are searching.

Officals said they have 3 boats in the water currently searching near the bridge next to the capitol building.

The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the call.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it will provide updates.