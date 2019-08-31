Missouri Highway Patrol searches vehicle driver in Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A dive team from the Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing its search for a passenger vehicle in the Missouri River Saturday.

In a news release, the Jefferson City Police Department said it got a call around 9:30 Friday night about a vehicle in the river at the Noren River Access.

The search was suspended early Saturday morning, but continued around 1 p.m.

MSHP officials said the water is around 25 feet deep and the visibility is low in the area they are searching.

Officals said they have 3 boats in the water currently searching near the bridge next to the capitol building.

The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the call.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it will provide updates.