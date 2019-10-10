Missouri House Gaming Committee meets on alleged illegal slot machines

Alleged illegal slot machines in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri House Gaming Committee is holding a hearing Thursday as investigations continue into illegal slot machines.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol testified and said it has seen an increase gambling complaints.

"This year the division of drug and crime control has opened 92 criminal cases related to the illegal gambling devices, and we have provided 34 affidavits to prosecutors throughout the state," said Lieutenant Roger Phillips of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Missouri Gaming Commission sent the complaints to the patrol, according to reporting from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The commission has argued the gaming terminals, such as slot machines, are illegal.

Rogers said many prosecutors have explained they're waiting to press charges until a Platte County court case wraps up. The Platte County Prosecutor has pressed charges against a gaming company for allegedly installing gambling machines in two convenience stores.

As such gaming terminals have popped up across the state, casinos and Missouri Lottery officials argue the machines are costing them millions of dollars.