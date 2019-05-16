JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - After the Missouri Senate passed its version of HB126, also known as the "Heartbeat Bill," the controversial legislation was referred back to the House of Representatives.

After a fiscal review, the bill could see a final vote from lawmakers in the final hours of the 2019 legislative session.

The session ends 6 p.m. Friday.

LIVE PLAYBACK: Watch a video update about the action on the abortion bill in the Missouri General Assembly

If passed, the bill would outlaw abortion procedures after eight weeks of pregnancy and allows exceptions only in cases of medical emergencies, not rape or incest.

Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia have approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy. Alabama's governor signed a near-total abortion ban Wednesday.

The Missouri Senate version of HB126 includes an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect as soon as it is signed by Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson, a Republican, reiterated his support of the bill Wednesday, indicating he will sign the bill if it is approved by lawmakers.