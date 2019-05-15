SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Missouri lawmakers approve GM incentive package

Gov. Parson calls final vote 'victory'

Posted: May 14, 2019 07:53 PM CDT

Updated: May 14, 2019 10:36 PM CDT

GM incentives bill passes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri senators have passed a business incentive bill backed by Gov. Mike Parson following a more than 27-hour filibuster.

Senators voted 25-8 on Tuesday to send the measure to Parson's desk.

The bill would authorize up to $50 million of tax credits for General Motors to expand an assembly plant at Wentzville.

It also would authorize a new college scholarship for adults and give state economic development officials the ability to give immediate tax breaks to other businesses that agree to add jobs and expand their facilities.

Members of the Conservative Caucus blocked all work in the Senate in opposition to the deal-closing fund and scholarships.

But Republican Sen. Bob Onder says Conservative Caucus members stopped stalling in order to allow a sweeping abortion bill to be passed before lawmakers' Friday deadline.

