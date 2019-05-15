Missouri lawmakers consider restrictive abortion bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri senators are set to take up one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bans on Wednesday.

The bill bans most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

The only exceptions to the bill's ban on abortions would be medical emergencies, not rape or incest.

If the bill is approved, Missouri would join four other states that have passed bans on abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can happen about six weeks into pregnancy.

The bill comes as abortion opponents across the U.S. push for new restrictions in hopes the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion.

Lawmakers have until Friday at 6 p.m. to make a decision.