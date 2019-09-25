Missouri lawmakers to consider policy changes in wake of gun violence

Missouri lawmakers on gun violence

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Gun violence and ways to curb dangerous crime in Missouri could be significant issues when state lawmakers return to Jefferson City.

Gov. Mike Parson recently announced state resources would be reorganized to help St. Louis combat crime, and Missouri Democrats this month proposed several pieces of legislation aimed at gun regulations and violence.

Columbia police, also, are investigating several shootings that have occurred in the past two weeks.

"It's heartbreaking," said Rep. Kip Kendrick, D -Columbia, in reference to the recent shootings. "Seeing lives cut short, it's very tragic."

Kendrick said state lawmakers should have an "honest conversation" about gun violence when they reconvene in January. Background checks, open-carry regulations and gun safety education were topics Kendrick raised as possible venues for policy discussions.

"I don't know that those are going to go anywhere with the current makeup of a super majority of Republicans in the general assembly," Kendrick said.

Republican Rep. Chuck Basye of Rocheport said it will be up to Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr, R- Springfield, to decide which bills are taken up by representatives.

"I'm not in favor of any bill restricting a law-abiding citizen from being able to purchase or keep a weapon," Basye said. "The people that are doing these crimes are not going to care about a gun registry, or doing anything in that regard."

Kendrick, a lifelong gun owner, pushed back against the notion that Democrats want to "take guns away.

"I think that perpetuating that fear creates this nonstarter to a conversation that's critical we address," Kendrick said.

The regular legislative session begins in January 2020.