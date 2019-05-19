Missouri lawmakers vote to relax helmet requirements, safety inspections

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- - A bill passed in the Missouri Legislature on Friday could relax some vehicle safety protections.

Under the legislation, any motorcycle rider over the age of 18 who has health insurance would not be required to wear a helmet.

The bill would also get rid of safety inspection requirements for cars with less than 150,000 miles on them that are less than 10 years old. If Gov. Mike Parson signs the bill into law, more than one million vehicles would not be required to have safety inspections.

It also increases the fees for vehicle and driver's licenses.