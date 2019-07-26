Missouri man charged in connection with missing Wisconsin brothers

Prosecutors have charged a Missouri man in Caldwell County in connection with the case of two missing brothers from Wisconsin.

According to the probable cause statement filed Friday, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office opened a missing persons case on Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel on Sunday.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Nicholas arrived in Braymer, Missouri in a 2019 Ford F-250 rental truck. The next day, deputies discovered the rental truck was parked unattended in a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri with the keys still in the ignition and the lights on, documents said.

Investigators said they pulled GPS route information from the truck's black box and discovered the truck was driven to an address in Braymer where Garland Nelson is known to conduct farm operations. Nelson allegedly told investigators he left the truck in the commuter lot. He is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle because authorities believe he drove the rental truck without Nicholas' or the rental company's permission.

Law enforcement officials said Friday that the case is now a death investigation.