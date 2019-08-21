Missouri medical marijuana patients growing plants at home

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A patient or licensed caregiver can grow up to six flowering marijuana plants at home in Missouri after obtaining a cultivation identification card.

Marijuana legal expert Dan Viets said people must follow security requirements to cultivate their own marijuana under Amendment 2, which Missouri voters approved in November.

"That could be as simple as a closet with a lock on it," he said. "It doesn't have to be elaborate, it doesn't have to be expensive, but it does have to be in an area that's out of public view.

Viets said growing marijuana from home takes an upfront investment for growing equipment but is cheaper in the long run.

"For many patients it is the best option and certainly right now it's the best option since there are no retail dispensaries open yet," Viets said.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said it anticipates medical marijuana will become available for sale at licensed facilities sometime after January.

A patient must pay an additional $100 fee to grow their own marijuana.

Dr. Michael Fitch, a cannabis medicine specialist, said people are allowed to grow up to 18 plants; six flowering, six non-flowering and six clone plants.

He said there are benefits for patients who grow their own plants.

"Knowing exactly what goes into their plant as far as the fertilizers, what's in the soil and all the plant food people give to grow flowers," he said. "Sometimes that has negative effects."

Patients or caregivers can have up to a 90-day supply of dried, unprocessed marijuana or about 12 ounces of product on hand, Fitch said.

DHSS said Wednesday it had approved 6,870 patient and caregiver applications.