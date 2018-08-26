Missouri politicians react to Senator John McCain's death

Local and congressional delegates are sharing their final thoughts and prayers as they honor the late Sen. John McCain, who passed away Saturday after battling brain cancer for more than a year.



Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill both took to Twitter to share memories of McCain.



Blunt called him one of his heroes, and said that McCain was "always motivated to do what he thought was the right thing."

As I served with John McCain he became one of my heroes. We didn’t always agree but he was always motivated to do what he thought was the right thing. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) August 26, 2018

McCaskill remembered how she had the chance to learn and laugh with him. She said he was a role model for democracy, "and gave his life to the public good."

I feel so fortunate that I had a chance to learn from him and laugh with him. He was a tremendous role model for our democracy and gave his life to the public good. My love to the McCain family.There’ll never be another like #JohnMcCain. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 26, 2018

Missouri Congressional Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer said the world "lost a great American hero" who served the nation for more than half a century in the Navy and United States Senate.

19th District Missouri State Senator Caleb Rowden also took to Twitter late Saturday evening calling McCain "a patriot & an American hero whose legacy will undoubtedly live on for decades to come."

“Nothing in life is more liberating than to fight for a cause larger than yourself, something that encompasses you but is not defined by your existence alone.”



Rest in peace Senator McCain. A patriot & an American hero whose legacy will undoubtedly live on for decades to come. pic.twitter.com/KvslmVF1F7 — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) August 26, 2018

Representative Sara Walsh retweeted President Trump's statement about the passing of McCain with her own words: "Steve and I join Americans across our nation in lifting up the family and friends of Senator John McCain in our prayers."