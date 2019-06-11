Missouri receives $24.1 million from FCC for broadband expansion

iStock Broadband Speeds -- A recent report from the Federal Communication Commission found that 80 percent of broadband users fall into usage categories that would require at most 4 Mbps, so chances are you pay for broadband you don't use.

iStock Broadband Speeds -- A recent report from the Federal Communication Commission found that 80 percent of broadband users fall into usage categories that would require at most 4 Mbps, so chances are you pay for broadband you don't use.

The Federal Communications Commission granted two Missouri electric cooperatives $24.1 million to expand broadband internet in rural areas on Monday.

Co-Mo Comm, an electric coop, is receiving about $22 million to deploy gigabit connections to more than 8,350 rural locations in Missouri. Customers will receive a minimum download speed of 1 Gbps and upload speed of 500 Mbps, according to an FCC news release.

In addition, Callabyte Technology, which is part of Callaway Electric Cooperative in Fulton, was granted more than $2 million in funds from the FCC with the expectation to provide broadband to 1,485 rural locations in Missouri with a minimum download speed of 1 Gbps and upload speed of 500 Mbps.

The FCC authorized $166.8 million in funding across the country on Monday to contribute to broadband 60,850 rural homes and businesses over the next decade. It's part of phase two of the Connect America Fund Auction, and areas selected for funding will start receiving payments this month.

Part of the agreement is that the providers must build out to 40 percent of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in a state within three years, the release said. The building must increase by 20 percent in each subsequent year, until complete building is reached at the end of the sixth year, the release said.