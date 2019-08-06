Missouri representative talks legislation in wake of mass shootings

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Missouri state Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) said Missouri needs to consider mental health legislation after the United States saw two mass shootings over the weekend.

Over the weekend, there were two shootings in 24 hours in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. CNN reported the Dayton shooter had a "hit list" of people he wanted to kill or rape.

Basye said the shooters over the past week did not speak for the "overwhelming majority" of U.S. gun owners.

"I think that there are an overwhelming number of guns in our society and the overwhelming number of those gun owners are legal, law abiding citizens," Basye said.

He said he thought the biggest issue to come away from the shootings was that of mental health.

"I think that's (some legislation) we need to look at," he said. "It's going to require funding, of course."

When asked if he planned to file gun reform legislation, Basye said he does not.

"But I'm sure there will be some bills filed relative to what happened and what we may do going forward," he said.

Tuesday morning, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced 17 measures with the goal to make changes in wake of the mass shooting in Dayton.

"Among the initiatives that DeWine announced are the implementation of background checks and safety protection orders, as well as increased police training to identify potentially dangerous individuals, and tougher punishments for those who help others obtain guns," ABC reported.

On Monday, President Trump backed the implementation of red flag laws in a televised remark from the White House.

A red flag law would allow someone who sees reason for concern, or red flags, in an individual to request a court order to have guns removed from the individual's possession.

"You always have to be a little cautious in that regard," Basye said. "You don't want to infringe on somebody's rights."

But he said it was something he would look at if it was written in an appropriate way with "checks and balances."