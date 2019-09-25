Missouri representatives react to impeachment announcement

Local politicians react to impeachment announcement

COLUMBIA, Mo. - U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler slammed the decision to start an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling the move "selective outrage targeted towards the President" in a prepared statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the formal impeachment inquiry into Trump at a Washington, D.C., news conference Tuesday afternoon after a closed-door meeting with her fellow congressional Democrats.

This comes the same day Trump authorized the release of a full transcript of a phone call between him and the Ukrainian president. In that call, Trump allegedly brought up the subject of investigating former Joe Biden and his son.

VIDEO: Republicans react to impeachment inquiry

Missouri Republican U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler, Fourth District, tweeted her response to the announcement, calling it another attempt by the Democratic Party to tear down the president before the 2020 election.

Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry against President Trump is just another political distraction to bring him down. Nothing shows this more clearly than her rush to call for an inquiry without having had access to the transcripts or any other information. pic.twitter.com/3vvqbX0XaB — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) September 24, 2019

Hartzler's response, in part, said:

“The fact that Speaker Pelosi has chosen to move forward with the impeachment process despite not seeing the transcripts between President Trump and the Ukrainian government shows the real intent of these proceedings,” Hartzler said. “This is selective outrage targeted towards the President and deflects from former Vice President Joe Biden’s egregious involvement in Ukrainian affairs during the previous administration.”

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, whose district includes Chariton County, called the announcement part of a "political game." His full statement is below.

“Since the failed Mueller investigation, the liberal majority in Congress has dedicated all of their time to taking down President Trump. Instead of focusing on important things like ratifying the USMCA and passing an infrastructure package, Nancy Pelosi and her caucus have brought everything to a grinding halt over this political game. There are plenty of things that Congress needs to be doing; this definitely isn’t one of them. I strongly oppose this sham impeachment charade.”

Senator Josh Hawley took to Twitter to denounce the impeachment two hours after Pelosi's announcement.

We face a crisis on the southern border, a crisis of meth pouring into our towns, a crisis of youth suicide, an epic fight with China for our jobs and maybe our national security — and the Democrats’ top priority is to ... impeach @realDonaldTrump. Says it all — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 24, 2019

Democrat Lacy Clay was one Missouri Democrat to voice his support.