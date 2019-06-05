Missouri River flooding impacts farmers

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Floodwaters have filled thousands of acres of farmland throughout Missouri.

President of the Missouri Farm Bureau, Blake Hurst, said nearly 600 acres of corn crops on his farm are a total loss.

He said crop insurance will help with some of the financial burden but the insurance often has a high deductibles.

Hurst said the flooding will leave up to six feet of sand deposits on the crop.

"It's actually drifts and it looks like a snowstorm," he said.

Farmers must remove or mix the sand with the soil. The process to return the soil to a normal state can take years, he said.

Consumers will notice the flooding impacts at the grocery store.

"The prices of corn and soybeans will be higher," he said. "That means eventually pork, chicken and beef prices will be higher."