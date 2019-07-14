Missouri River in Jefferson City down below minor flood stage

Missouri River out of minor flood stage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri River dropped below minor flood stage Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

In Jefferson City the river was at 23 feet at 2:45 a.m.

The flood warning continues for parts of the Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground.

The Missouri River in Jefferson City crested at 33 feet on June 5. It was the fourth highest crest of all time. The highest was at 38 feet in 1993.

At one point in 2013, the water level was at less than a foot according to the National Weather Service.

Missouri River flooding started in April.