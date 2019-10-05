Missouri River swells to 'moderate' flood stage in Jefferson City

Moderate flood stage returns to Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The National Weather Service data collected in Jefferson City showed the Missouri River deepened to moderate flood stage Friday.

The depth measured 25.47 feet at 10:45 a.m. The agency’s models project the river to crest at 25.8 Saturday.

Callaway County Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann told ABC 17 News that county officials will be closely watching the river levels over the weekend, paying particular attention to the levee sections that suffered breaches in the summer.

Callaway County Presiding Commissioner discusses moderate flood stage

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday that the Missouri river will likely remain at high levels for the fall and winter months.

NWS projections show the river remaining in moderate flood stage until Monday and falling back below minor flood stage Wednesday.