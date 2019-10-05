SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Missouri River swells to 'moderate' flood stage in Jefferson City

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 12:58 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 08:01 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The National Weather Service data collected in Jefferson City showed the Missouri River deepened to moderate flood stage Friday. 

The depth measured 25.47 feet at 10:45 a.m. The agency’s models project the river to crest at 25.8 Saturday.

Callaway County Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann told ABC 17 News that county officials will be closely watching the river levels over the weekend, paying particular attention to the levee sections that suffered breaches in the summer. 

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday that the Missouri river will likely remain at high levels for the fall and winter months.

NWS projections show the river remaining in moderate flood stage until Monday and falling back below minor flood stage Wednesday.

