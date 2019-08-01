SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Missouri School Safety Task Force releases report

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 11:12 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:22 PM CDT

The group tasked with finding ways to improve safety at schools across Missouri has released its final report.

Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order earlier this year to establish the School Safety Task Force.

The task force held six public outreach sessions and got input through surveys, online comments and a student input session. The group also looked through multiple reports, including the White House Federal Commission on School Safety report. 

