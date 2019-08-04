Missouri starts accepting medical marijuana facility applications

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services started accepting applications for medical marijuana facilities Saturday.

Cultivation, manufacturing, dispensary and testing applications will be accepted beginning Saturday, Aug. 3 at 12 a.m. to Aug. 17 at 11:59 p.m. All applications must be filled out directly on the online registry.

The state has already received a total of 592 prefiled application forms as of Tuesday. With those applications, the total fees the state has collected is already $4,208,000.

DHSS says prefiling of license application fees does not affect the order in which license applications are reviewed and that application fees are nonrefundable.

DHSS plans to license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 manufacturing facilities of medical marijuana-infused products and 10 testing laboratory facilities.

For more information you can go to the DHSS website or email medicalmarijuanainfo@health.mo.gov.