Missouri State Fair attendees should stay hydrated

SEDALIA, Mo. - People should make sure they drink plenty of water on hot days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said that when humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate as quickly as it does otherwise. This means a person's body cannot release heat as quickly as it may need to.

ABC 17 sent crews to the Missouri State Fair. Several attendees told reporters that they felt alright in the heat as long as they were riding rides.

But according to the CDC, people need to make sure they stay hydrated.

"I go inside a building," said one fairgoer when asked what she does when she gets too hot.

Another said she tries to "find shade."

Here are some other tips from the CDC to keep from getting sick during the hot weather:

Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.

Wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.

Pace your activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.

Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink more. Muscle cramping may be an early sign of heat-related illness.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

The Missouri State Fair is open through Aug.18.