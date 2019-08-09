Missouri State Fair kicks off

Security at the Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. - The Missouri State Fair started Thursday and will continue through Aug. 18.

Each year, between 340,000 and 350,000 people attend the fair, and on busy days as many as 60,000.

Staff at the fair works to make sure the large fairgrounds are safe for people.

Staff works at each of the entrances to check bags as people enter the fair.

Mark Wolfe, director of the Missouri State Fairgrounds, said those staff members are also trained to spot security dangers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is the main security at the fair.

"We have about 75 troopers, lieutenants, sergeants, whoever on duty on the fairgrounds each day. They do work in shifts, but at any given time there will be as many as 75 out here on the grounds," Wolfe said.

The Highway Patrol has a zone office on the fairgrounds.

Troopers also direct traffic outside.

"They will work the gates, especially in the evening and first thing in the morning just to work the traffic coming into the fairgrounds. Obviously we're right along 65 highway, a major highway. Sixteenth Street on the north side is a major street through the city of Sedalia," he said.

Troopers do not search every trailer or camper that enters the fair, but they have the right to do so.

"Obviously we can't search every livestock trailer that comes in or every RV that's in the campground, but once they are on site, once they come through the gate each day to the fair, then they're subject to search if there's reason to do that and those folks make that decision at the gate," Wolfe said.

The Missouri State Fair is also home to the world's only fire department that works for 11 days out of the year. The volunteers can provide medical assistance to people, whether it be disinfectant or stitches.

Wolfe said anyone who needs assistance can also look for staff, who wear badges, because they will know the correct people to call.