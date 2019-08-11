Missouri State Fair rides clear safety inspections

SEDALIA, Mo. - The Missouri State Fair kicked off on Thursday and runs through August 18th with slides, roller coasters and other rides in full swing.

According to the inspection reports by the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the carnival rides, operated by the company Wade Shows, are up to code.

In the reports, which are available below, there were minor issues with a few of the rides that were fixed.

2019-08-09 State Fair Ride Inspection Reports for KMIZ_20190810190128 2019-08-09 State Fair Ride Inspection Reports for KMIZ_20190810190128

Public Safety also hires a third party inspector that will stay at the fair throughout it's run to keep an eye on the rides.

The president of Wade Shows told ABC17 News they inspect each ride daily, and will close any ride if there is an issue.

There were 4 rides that needed to be fixed need to be verified by the third party, but they were all up and running by Saturday.

Schedules and event listings for the Missouri State Fair can be found here.