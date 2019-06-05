Mario Tama/Getty Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the results of its annual school bus inspection program Wednesday.

The patrol inspected 11,958 school buses across the state and said 83 percent were free of defects.

School buses with minor issues are labeled as "defective" and are considered not to lead to immediate danger. "Defective" school buses may still be used to transport students until the repair is made.

School buses rated as "out of service" must be repaired and reinspected by patrol vehicle inspection personnel before being cleared to transport students.

Full 2019 school bus inspection results

A total of 261 Missouri school districts were rewarded the Patrol's Total Fleet Excellence Award by achieving an approval rating of 90 percent or higher with no buses labeled out of service. Below is a list of scores for key mid-Missouri districts: