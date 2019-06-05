Most local districts get good scores on school bus inspections
Highway patrol released the results Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the results of its annual school bus inspection program Wednesday.
The patrol inspected 11,958 school buses across the state and said 83 percent were free of defects.
School buses with minor issues are labeled as "defective" and are considered not to lead to immediate danger. "Defective" school buses may still be used to transport students until the repair is made.
School buses rated as "out of service" must be repaired and reinspected by patrol vehicle inspection personnel before being cleared to transport students.
A total of 261 Missouri school districts were rewarded the Patrol's Total Fleet Excellence Award by achieving an approval rating of 90 percent or higher with no buses labeled out of service. Below is a list of scores for key mid-Missouri districts:
- BLAIR OAKS R-IIl: 87 percent
- BOONVILLE R-1: 85.7 percent
- CENTRALIA R-VI: 77.8 percent
- COLUMBIA 93: 98.6 percent
- DELMAR COBBLE STATE SCHOOL #8: 83.3 percent
- FAYETTE R-III: 100 percent
- FULTON 58: 97 percent
- HARRISBURG R-VIII: 72.7 percent
- JEFFERSON CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: 96.1 percent
- MEXICO 59: 100 percent
- MONITEAU Co R-I: 100 percent
- NORTH CALLAWAY R-I: 76.2 percent
- ROLLA 31: 96.9 percent
- SEDALIA 200: 78.4 percent
- SOUTH CALLAWAY R-II: 100 percent
- SOUTHERN BOONE Co R-1: 95.2 percent
- STURGEON R-V: 100 percent
- TIPTON R-VI: 100 percent