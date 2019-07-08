Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 12 traffic deaths during holiday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Twelve people died in Missouri crashes over the Independence Day weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday released its statistics for the Fourth of July holiday counting period, which ended late Sunday.

In a news release, the patrol said there were 12 traffic deaths, no boating deaths and three drownings during the counting period that started on Wednesday.

Troopers worked 376 traffic crashes that resulted in 139 injuries and nine deaths, according to the release. The crashes that caused the other three deaths were investigated by other agencies. Troopers also made 160 arrests for driving while intoxicated and 110 drug arrests.

One of the traffic deaths happened when a Slater man crashed a utility vehicle in Saline County.

Troopers also worked 11 boating crashes that resulted in five injuries, but no deaths. Troopers made 12 boating while intoxicated arrests and 28 drug arrests on the water. There were also three drownings during the counting period.

During the 2018 counting period, four people were killed and 220 were hurt in 437 traffic crashes, the release said. In 2018, 40 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated.