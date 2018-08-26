SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Missouri Task Force 1 deploys another to Hawaii

Missouri Task Force 1 has sent another member to Hawaii as part of the FEMA Incident Support Team to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Lane.

The hurricane has now been downgraded to a tropical storm but it has left devastation and destruction in its wake.

The new member deployed will be working as the Deputy Operations Chief coordinating search and rescue missions around the islands. He was scheduled to arrive this after and could be there for up to two weeks.

He joins three other members who arrived in Honolulu earlier this week. 

