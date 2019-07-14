SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Missouri Task Force 1 member deployed to Louisiana

Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall

By:

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 08:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 08:49 PM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A Missouri Task Force 1 member has deployed to Louisiana in response to Tropical Storm Barry.

The team member was sent as the Operations Section Chief on the Blue Incident Support Team and arrived to Louisiana Friday, said Boone County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp.

 

 

He said the MO-TF1 member will manage operations during his deployment.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Spot shower possible closing out the weekend

    Spot shower possible closing out the weekend

Recommended Stories

Top Videos