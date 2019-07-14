Missouri Task Force 1 member deployed to Louisiana

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A Missouri Task Force 1 member has deployed to Louisiana in response to Tropical Storm Barry.

The team member was sent as the Operations Section Chief on the Blue Incident Support Team and arrived to Louisiana Friday, said Boone County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp.

FEMA US&R resources have been activated for Tropical Storm Barry. Blue Incident Support Team & 1 Liaison Officer to Baton Rouge; 1 NIMS type 3 US&R Task Force & 1 Mission Ready Package – Water Rescue (both from TX-TF1) to Livingston, LA #TropicalStormBarry pic.twitter.com/mtSCcRC3Ts — NATIONAL US&R SYSTEM (@NAT_ USAR_NEWS ) July 13, 2019

He said the MO-TF1 member will manage operations during his deployment.