SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Missouri Task Force 1 returns from helping in areas hit by Hurricane Dorian

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 01:44 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:44 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Task Force 1 is back in Boone County after helping in areas hit by Hurricane Dorian.

The Boone County Fire Department's task force returned to Columbia shortly before noon Sunday.

The 52-member-team was deployed to Orlando in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian's landfall. They also staged in Valdosta, Georgia, before then going to Jacksonville, Florida, when the hurricane shifted paths.

Columbia Fire tweeted Tuesday that four of its own crew members were sent to help Missouri Task Force 1. 

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Heat and Humidity continue this afternoon

    Heat and Humidity continue this afternoon

Recommended Stories

Top Videos