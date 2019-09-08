Missouri Task Force 1 returns from helping in areas hit by Hurricane Dorian

Members of Missouri Task Force 1 arrive in Columbia where family members wait to greet the team.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Task Force 1 is back in Boone County after helping in areas hit by Hurricane Dorian.

The Boone County Fire Department's task force returned to Columbia shortly before noon Sunday.

The 52-member-team was deployed to Orlando in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian's landfall. They also staged in Valdosta, Georgia, before then going to Jacksonville, Florida, when the hurricane shifted paths.

Columbia Fire tweeted Tuesday that four of its own crew members were sent to help Missouri Task Force 1.