Missouri Task Force 1 returns from helping in areas hit by Hurricane Dorian
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Task Force 1 is back in Boone County after helping in areas hit by Hurricane Dorian.
The Boone County Fire Department's task force returned to Columbia shortly before noon Sunday.
The 52-member-team was deployed to Orlando in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian's landfall. They also staged in Valdosta, Georgia, before then going to Jacksonville, Florida, when the hurricane shifted paths.
Columbia Fire tweeted Tuesday that four of its own crew members were sent to help Missouri Task Force 1.
CFD Firefighter Daniel Sarkar, Firefighter Wayne Cummins, Lieutenant Mark Jenkins and Firefighter Shawn Noordsy have been deployed with Missouri Task Force 1 to assist with hurricane Dorian. They are staged in Jacksonville, Florida and ready to deploy as soon as Dorian passes.