Missouri tour boat captain committed negligence, Coast Guard says

Brad Parks/CNN The duck boat that capsized during a storm in southwestern Missouri, which left 17 people dead, was raised to the surface of Table Rock Lake on July 23, 2018.

Brad Parks/CNN The duck boat that capsized during a storm in southwestern Missouri, which left 17 people dead, was raised to the surface of Table Rock Lake on July 23, 2018.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Federal court documents released Wednesday say the U.S. Coast Guard believes the captain of the tour boat that sank into Table Rock Lake was negligent and committed misconduct.

The amphibious "Duck Boat" tourist vessel sank on July 19, killing 17 people.

The U.S. attorney's office filed motions Wednesday against the captain of another duck boat that made it safely back to shore, alleging that they acted in a "grossly negligent manner," although the motion doesn't give the full details of that accusation.

Federal prosecutors also asked that the Kansas City-based court to hold off on discovery in any of the civil cases filed against the Ride the Ducks company until the criminal investigation is completed.