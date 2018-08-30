SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Missouri tour boat captain committed negligence, Coast Guard says

Prosecutors argue boat should have returned safely

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 03:25 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 03:25 AM CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Federal court documents released Wednesday say the U.S. Coast Guard believes the captain of the tour boat that sank into Table Rock Lake was negligent and committed misconduct.

The amphibious "Duck Boat" tourist vessel sank on July 19, killing 17 people.

The U.S. attorney's office filed motions Wednesday against the captain of another duck boat that made it safely back to shore, alleging that they acted in a "grossly negligent manner," although the motion doesn't give the full details of that accusation.

Federal prosecutors also asked that the Kansas City-based court to hold off on discovery in any of the civil cases filed against the Ride the Ducks company until the criminal investigation is completed.

