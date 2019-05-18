Missouri's abortion ban: What's next?

Missouri lawmakers pass abortion ban

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri lawmakers truly agreed and finally passed HB126 on Friday, on the final day of the 2019 legislative session.

The controversial legislation outlaws abortions procedures after eight weeks of pregnancy, only allowing an exception in the case of a medical emergency, and not for rape or incest.

What's Next?

With approval from both the Missouri House and Senate, HB126 must be signed by House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, and President Pro Tem of the Senate, Dave Schatz, R-Franklin before it is delivered to the governor's office.

According to House Communications, Haahr and Schatz signed the legislation shortly before the session ended at 6 p.m.

"Bills Truly Agreed To and Finally Passed are signed in open session by the Speaker of the House and the President Pro Tem of the Senate," Missouri law states. "At the time of signing, any members may file written objections which are sent with the bill to the Governor."

Parson has 15 days to sign the bill into law, veto the bill or ignore it. If the governor does nothing, the bill would be sent to the Secretary of State and become law by default.

When would the law take effect?

Should the bill be signed by Parson, only one section of HB126 would take immediate effect.

The bill states the following:

"Because of the need to protect the health and safety of women and their children, both unborn and born, the repeal and reenactment of section 188.028 of this act is deemed necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health, welfare, peace and safety, and is hereby declared to be an emergency act within the meaning of the constitution, and the repeal and reenactment of section 188.028 of this act shall be in full force and effect upon its passage and approval."

The chapter mentioned in this emergency clause refers to the section in Missouri law that regulates whether the doctor performing an abortion on a patient under the age of 18 must have parental consent.

Current Missouri law dictates that the doctor must have written, informed consent from the patient and one parent or guardian. HB126 would stipulate that any other parents or guardians of the patient would also need to be notified prior to the procedure.

The rest of the law, including the 8-week ban on abortion procedures, would take effect in 90 days or August 28.

