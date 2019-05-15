Mizzou Urgent Care moving locations in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou Urgent Care will soon move to a new location, according to officials with MU Health Care.

The urgent care is currently located inside of the South Providence Medical Building. As of June 1, it will be located at 3916 Providence Road, next to Mizzou Therapy Services, said Caroline Dohack, communications specialist.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at the Mizzou Urgent Care open house May 21 to commemorate the upcoming move.

The new location will feature 12 rooms, which is double what the urgent care has at its current location, Dohack said. Four of those rooms will be dedicated specifically to pediatric care.

Dohack said when Mizzou Urgent Care opens its doors June 1, the Pediatric Urgent Care at University of Missouri Health Care's Children's Hospital will close permanently and its services will be transferred to Mizzou Urgent Care.