Missouri Task Force 1 and the Missouri Army National Guard's Helicopter Search Team spent two days in Texas participating in a search and rescue exercise.

The large-scale exercise used 19 aircraft and eight helicopters and is based out of Galveston, Texas.

The teams flew a total of eight simulated missions and rescued 15 "victims."

The practice missions included rescuing victims from flooded areas including open water, trees, roofs of buildings and roofs of cars.