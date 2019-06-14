SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

MO Task Force 1 participates in Texas rescue exercise

The teams rescued 15 'victims'

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:02 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:43 AM CDT

Missouri Task Force 1 and the Missouri Army National Guard's Helicopter Search Team spent two days in Texas participating in a search and rescue exercise.

The large-scale exercise used 19 aircraft and eight helicopters and is based out of Galveston, Texas.

 

 

The teams flew a total of eight simulated missions and rescued 15 "victims."

The practice missions included rescuing victims from flooded areas including open water, trees, roofs of buildings and roofs of cars.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday June 14 Afternoon Weather Video

    Friday June 14 Afternoon Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos