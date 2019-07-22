SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Moberly man injured in scooter crash

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 06:19 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:19 PM CDT

MOBERLY, Mo. - A man was injured after crashing his scooter in Moberly late Monday afternoon.

Police said Jon Hageman, 78, of Moberly lost control of his 2004 Yamaha scooter and fell on South Williams Street around 4:30 p.m.

According to a news release, Hageman was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head wound. He was taken to a hospital in Columbia to be treated, police said.

The Moberly Fire Department and Randolph County Ambulance District also responded to the crash. 

