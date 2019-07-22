Moberly man injured in scooter crash

MOBERLY, Mo. - A man was injured after crashing his scooter in Moberly late Monday afternoon.

Police said Jon Hageman, 78, of Moberly lost control of his 2004 Yamaha scooter and fell on South Williams Street around 4:30 p.m.

According to a news release, Hageman was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head wound. He was taken to a hospital in Columbia to be treated, police said.

The Moberly Fire Department and Randolph County Ambulance District also responded to the crash.