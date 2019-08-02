Moberly police arrest man accused of pointing gun at someone in Columbia

MOBERLY, Mo. - The Moberly Police Department is investigating after a man reported he was threatened with a gun while in Columbia on Thursday.

According to a news release, joint communications took the call around 6:15 p.m. The victim claimed he was in Moberly when he recognized a vehicle with a man inside who allegedly pulled a gun on him in Columbia earlier in the day.

Police said officers stopped the suspect vehicle near Hinton and Buchanan Streets and spoke with a 41-year-old man and a woman, both from Moberly.

Officers contacted the Columbia Police Department and confirmed the victim reported the incident to them, but officers in Columbia were not able to find the suspect vehicle at the time.

Police said they searched the vehicle and discovered an AR-15 style rifle and a pistol that matched the victim's description of the weapon.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon. Police have not released the suspect's name.