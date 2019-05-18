SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Moberly police arrest man after traffic stop

Officers find LSD, oxycodone and marijuana

By:

Posted: May 18, 2019 09:08 AM CDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 09:08 AM CDT

MOBERLY, Mo. - A Moberly man is out on bond after being arrested during a traffic stop.

According to a news release, a Moberly police officer stopped a car at 1:46 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of north Ault Street.

The driver, a 32-year-old Moberly man, was on parole for drug trafficking. Authorities then searched the man's car and found Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), oxycodone and marijuana.

The driver apparently told officers he did not have a prescription for the oxycodone.

The man has not yet been formally charged.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunday May 19 Morning Weather Video

    Sunday May 19 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos