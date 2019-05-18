Moberly police arrest man after traffic stop

MOBERLY, Mo. - A Moberly man is out on bond after being arrested during a traffic stop.

According to a news release, a Moberly police officer stopped a car at 1:46 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of north Ault Street.

The driver, a 32-year-old Moberly man, was on parole for drug trafficking. Authorities then searched the man's car and found Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), oxycodone and marijuana.

The driver apparently told officers he did not have a prescription for the oxycodone.

The man has not yet been formally charged.