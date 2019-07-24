Moberly police warn about scam

MOBERLY (Mo) - The Moberly Police Department is warning people about a scam by saying the department is not holding a fundraiser.

Police say residents have reported receiving phone calls from people claiming to represent the Moberly Police Department. The scammers then ask for donations and ask residents for their credit card information.

On the department Facebook page, Moberly police say no one has been authorized to call residents on behalf of the police department.

Police remind everyone never to provide personal or financial information to anyone over the phone.