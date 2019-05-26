MoDOT closes 94 north of Jefferson City for flooding

Missouri River Flooding

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation closed Route 94 in Callaway County because of flooding.

According to a news release, water is over the road north of Jefferson City, east of the Route 63 interchange.

Jefferson City Public Works spokesperson Britt Smith said, according to the updated river forecast, he doesn't expect water levels to rise but waters aren't expected to go down until atleast Thursday.

The majority of north Jefferson City is flooded due to the levee breaching. Rex M Whitton Expressway and other low lying areas are experiencing flooding.

McCarty, High Street and Capital Avenue are clear of water and open to traffic, Smith said.

Officials said flood waters have been rising in the area ever since the Missouri River crested early Friday. According to the release, flooding is expected to continue and it is unclear when the department will be able to reopen the road.

Drivers are asked to find a different route and not drive through flooded roads.

All the closed MoDOT roads can be found on the traveler map.

JEFFERSON CITY FLOODING ALERT: Route 94 east of the Rt 54/Rt 63/Rt 94 interchange is closed due to flooding over the roadway. Travelers are advised to find an alternate route around the flooding. #TurnAroundDontDrown #mowx #Flooding



Photo courtesy of Chris Ritoch pic.twitter.com/bjFiLZTCyg — MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) May 25, 2019

ABC 17 News is also monitoring water levels in Rocheport. On Saturday, waters still remained high but consistent.

There are still dozens of sandbags positioned next to parts of the Katy Trail. There are some areas completely under water.

Highway 40, just north of Rocheport, is still closed due to flooding.

7 Photos Flooding in Rocheport , Missouri on Saturday, May 25. Flooding in Rocheport Flooding in Rocheport, Missouri on Saturday, May 25. [ + - ] Flooding in Rocheport, Missouri on Saturday, May 25. [ + - ] Flooding in Rocheport, Missouri on Saturday, May 25. [ + - ] Flooding in Rocheport, Missouri on Saturday, May 25. [ + - ] Flooding in Rocheport, Missouri on Saturday, May 25. [ + - ] Flooding in Rocheport, Missouri on Saturday, May 25. [ + - ] Flooding in Rocheport, Missouri on Saturday, May 25. [ + - ] [source: MoDOT/Chris Ritoch] [ + - ]

The Southern Boone Fire Department took to Facebook Saturday afternoon to warn people that water is coming over the road in a few places along Hartsburg Bottom Road, close to Claysville.

They have been filling sandbags all day.

Photo courtesy of the Southern Boone Fire Protection District

Photo courtesy of the Southern Boone Fire Protection District

Photo courtesy of the Southern Boone Fire Protection District

Photo courtesy of the Southern Boone Fire Protection District

Photo courtesy of the Southern Boone Fire Protection District