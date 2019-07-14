COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Drivers who might be affected by the rehabilitation project on the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport scheduled for next year will have a few chances to ask questions.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be holding informational meetings through July to provide details, answer questions and address concerns regarding the project.

July 18 from 4-6 p.m., Les Bourgeois Blufftop Bistro

14020 West Route BB, Rocheport, MO 65279



July 24, 4-6 p.m., Boone County Government Center

801 E. Walnut St., Columbia, MO 65201



July 30, 4-6 p.m., Boonville High School

1690 W. Ashley Road, Boonville, MO 65233



After an inspection, the bridge is rated in poor condition. The planned rehabilitation project will include driving surface sealing, expansion joint replacement, partial painting, and steel structure repairs to extend the life of the bridge an additional 10 to 15 years. It is estimated to cost $18 million.

The project is scheduled to be put out for bids in early 2020, with construction starting in early spring 2020.