MoDOT to hold informational meetings on I-70 Missouri River Bridge project
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Drivers who might be affected by the rehabilitation project on the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport scheduled for next year will have a few chances to ask questions.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be holding informational meetings through July to provide details, answer questions and address concerns regarding the project.
July 18 from 4-6 p.m., Les Bourgeois Blufftop Bistro
14020 West Route BB, Rocheport, MO 65279
July 24, 4-6 p.m., Boone County Government Center
801 E. Walnut St., Columbia, MO 65201
July 30, 4-6 p.m., Boonville High School
1690 W. Ashley Road, Boonville, MO 65233
After an inspection, the bridge is rated in poor condition. The planned rehabilitation project will include driving surface sealing, expansion joint replacement, partial painting, and steel structure repairs to extend the life of the bridge an additional 10 to 15 years. It is estimated to cost $18 million.
The project is scheduled to be put out for bids in early 2020, with construction starting in early spring 2020.