MoDOT to close one lane of Route 63 starting Sunday

The work is scheduled to finish Friday

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 10:11 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:11 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close one lane of northbound U.S. Route 63 over Interstate 70 in Columbia on Sunday. 


Starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, the driving lane of the Route 63 bridge over I-70 will close to traffic so crews can repair a bridge joint.


Once those repairs are finished, crews will close the passing lane.


MoDOT said in a news release that the repairs will be finished by Friday, weather permitting.

