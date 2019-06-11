SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

MoDOT to repair Highway 50 in Jefferson City

Work set for Wednesday morning

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 05:19 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:19 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Repairs are set for a major Jefferson City highway Wednesday but officials say they hope the timing will mitigate the worst traffic issues.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews will repair a flood-damaged section of the westbound shoulder of Highway 50 near Capitol Plaza Hotel starting at 9 a.m. The work will close the far-right lane of Highway 50 between Broadway and Missouri Boulevard after the morning rush and the closure is expected to last about two hours, according to MoDOT.

MoDOT crews started getting the area ready for the repair Tuesday afternoon. 

