MoDOT to sandbag at 63/54 ramp

The action is a precautionary measure

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 12:14 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 04:07 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday it will begin putting sandbags on a ramp connecting two major highways north of Jefferson City.

MoDOT's Central District tweeted Wednesday morning that crews were preparing to put sandbags on the ramp connecting southbound Highway 63 and northbound Highway 54 north of Jefferson City. MoDOT said the ramp is a low area of road north of the bridge over the Missouri River and the sandbagging is meant to keep water from crossing the road. 

 

 

The agency said no closures are planned and the sandbagging is a precautionary measure.

 

 

Dozens of roads remained closed Wednesday around mid-Missouri because of floodwater from the Missouri River and its tributaries. Many of those roads are in Jefferson City, where flooding has led to several street closures downtown and the closure of the Washington Park Ice Arena.

 

 

The river was holding steady at about 33 feet on the Jefferson City gauge -- 13 feet above major flood stage and among the highest levels ever recorded. 

The latest state road closure information is available online through MoDOT's traveler information map

Jefferson City road closures can be viewed on the interactive map below.

 

 

