MoDOT to sandbag at 63/54 ramp

Floodwaters are seen covering the Jefferson City airport near Highway 63. [ABC 17 News]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday it will begin putting sandbags on a ramp connecting two major highways north of Jefferson City.

MoDOT's Central District tweeted Wednesday morning that crews were preparing to put sandbags on the ramp connecting southbound Highway 63 and northbound Highway 54 north of Jefferson City. MoDOT said the ramp is a low area of road north of the bridge over the Missouri River and the sandbagging is meant to keep water from crossing the road.

The agency said no closures are planned and the sandbagging is a precautionary measure.

Due to the continual rising of the Missouri River, crews are preparing to begin placing sandbags on the ramp connecting southbound Rt 63 to Rt 54 north of Jefferson City, one of the low areas of roadway north of the bridge, to prevent water from crossing the roadway. pic.twitter.com/EbfbLRSTTn — MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) June 5, 2019

Dozens of roads remained closed Wednesday around mid-Missouri because of floodwater from the Missouri River and its tributaries. Many of those roads are in Jefferson City, where flooding has led to several street closures downtown and the closure of the Washington Park Ice Arena.

The river was holding steady at about 33 feet on the Jefferson City gauge -- 13 feet above major flood stage and among the highest levels ever recorded.

The latest state road closure information is available online through MoDOT's traveler information map.

Jefferson City road closures can be viewed on the interactive map below.