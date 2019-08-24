MOKANE, Mo. - The southern Callaway County town of Mokane will hold a citywide flooding cleanup effort this weekend as it prepares for its Fall Festival on Labor Day weekend.

Board of Aldermen member Chad Booher said the city is recovering from months of flooding this summer.

"For as bad as it was, we ended up a lot better than we could have," he said.

Residents sandbagged in the beginning of June to hold back floodwaters.

Booher said the city is focused on flooding prevention for the future.

"We bought a new city hall and put it on top of a hill," he said. "Little things like that, mitigation things."

Some Mokane residents and business owners are working to get federal emergency disaster assistance. Booher said representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency attended Monday's city council meeting to explain the aid process to residents.

"The people that had individual damages have been real happy with the whole process," he said. "It happened so fast once it started."