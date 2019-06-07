Mokane prepares for flooding to continue

Southern Callaway County flooding

MOKANE, Mo. - The southern Callaway County town of Mokane is prepared for flooding to continue.

Residents and volunteers from around mid-Missouri helped Thursday to place sandbags in areas where they expect water levels to rise.

"People have come from Mexico, Columbia and Jeff City, and it has really been great," said Alderman Chad Booher. "I like it when people come together to help a community."

About 30 volunteers helped to fill sandbags and place them by the post office, fire station and American Veterans building.

Booher said they will sandbag around homes if floodwaters get too close.

"If you need anything, if you need sandbags, come down here and let us know," he said. "We will take care of it."

Some residents living along Route 94 have evacuated, and more evacuations are possible.

Booher said he is monitoring the water levels. Officials will post on the City of Mokane Missouri Facebook page if more volunteers are needed to continue sandbagging on Friday.