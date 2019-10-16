Mokane works to replace water and sewage system built in 1960s

Mokane water - sewer project

MOKANE, Mo. - The Callaway County city of Mokane is working to replace its water and sewage system that was built in the 1960s. The project is estimated to cost around $2.5 million.

"You're talking about the future of the entire town, so we don't want to misstep at any time," said Alderman Chad Booher.

He said this summer's flooding damaged the already fragile system.

"There're issues from the tower to every household, the lines are copper, the lines are galvanized, and they're leaking and they got holes in them," Booher said.

The Department of Natural Resources most recent inspection of the system, conducted in 2017, reveals five unsatisfactory findings, including leaking well piping at the city's well house and possible contamination through improper sealing.

DNR Mokane inspection

The city looks to fund the project with low-interest loans, grants, a bond issue and aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"Doing things ahead of time so that the agencies that want to fund us are gonna say these guys are serious about this, and they want to do it the right way," he said.

He said Mokane recently built a new pump house, bought a new water chlorinator and is beginning to replace meter wells at homes.

Next Booher said the city plans to meet with a bonding commission this week to discuss the process of a bond issue to help fund the project.