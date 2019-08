CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A Montgomery City woman suffered moderate injuries Thursday in a crash on Highway 54 in Callaway County.

Patricia Barnes, 63, was driving westbound at County Road 318 when her Chevrolet Equinox went off the road after she turned to avoid another vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The SUV overturned, the patrol said.

Barnes was taken by ambulance to University Hospital.