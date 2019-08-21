More community college students transfer to University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. - More students are transferring to the University of Missouri from community colleges than in past years, MU officials said Wednesday.

The university in a news release said about 1,190 students have transferred to MU from other institutions, which is about a 16 percent increase from last fall. According to the release, about 30,000 students in total are taking classes from the university.

University officials said enrollment in MU's online courses has increased by nearly 10 percent in the last year. About 3,000 students are enrolled in online courses.

According to the release, of the 1,190 students who have transferred to MU, 645 students transferred from community colleges this year. This is a 24 percent increase over the last year, according to the university.

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said the university has strong partnerships with several community colleges in the area.

"For example, students from Moberly Area Community College, Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City and St. Louis Community College can earn a specially designed associate degree with an emphasis in biology and then transfer to MU to obtain a degree from the Division of Biological Sciences," the release said. "More than 300 students have enrolled in MizzouMACC, a partnership between the University of Missouri and Moberly Area Community College."

The university announced that 5,459 freshmen started classes on Monday, which is an increase of 16 percent compared to the previous school year. Overall MU enrollment increased by about 1 percent, according to the release.