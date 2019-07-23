More construction on Forum Blvd. could cause delays

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Another project on Forum Boulevard could cause delays on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Crews will replace failing concrete panels on Forum Boulevard south of the Hinkson Creek Bridge.

The work starts at 9 p.m. each night and crews will wrap up construction at 7 a.m. each morning.

The work is weather permitting, but is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The project cuts Forum Boulevard down to one lane, but crews will be flagging traffic to help drivers through the work zone.

The city is encouraging drivers to find an alternate route, which includes Scott Boulevard to Chapel Hill Road, or Providence.

However, construction is still impacting traffic at the intersection of Forum and Green Meadows, which is expected to cause delays as well.

Message boards are on Forum Boulevard to make drivers aware of the projects.

The city is urging drivers, pedestrians and bikers to use extreme caution in the work zones.