More locals sent to help with Hurricane Dorian recovery

Missouri volunteers head to Florida

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Local Red Cross volunteers planned to leave from Jefferson City on Monday afternoon to assist in the response to Hurricane Dorian.

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is sending nine emergency response vehicles to Florida this week in response to Hurricane Dorian along with 28 volunteers from Missouri. Some responders were already en route Monday morning or had arrived in Florida.

One of the local Red Cross vehicles heading to Florida is from Mexico, Missouri, and one is from Jefferson City.

"These vehicles allow us to set up a mobile feeding unit with snacks and food," Red Cross spokeswoman Sharon Watson said.

Officials said the vehicles are headed to Alabama before finding out their next destination.

"Two-person teams will take the emergency response vehicles which will be used to provide food and other disaster response supplies to the residents affected by the hurricane," Watson said. "Other volunteers will serve in various capacities including logistics, transportation needs and shelter operation which includes feeding, health services and mental health services."

Other emergency response vehicles are on standby in the state.

Two members of Missouri Task Force One, an urban search and rescue squad headquartered at the Boone County Fire Protection District, were in Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday, fire district assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp said.

The Missouri Public Utility Alliance has sent electric crews to help restore power after the storm, including line workers from Columbia, Hermann and Rolla..