Power restored to over 1,000 in southwest Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE (10:45p.m): Power has been restored to all customers affected by the power outage in southwest Columbia. A spokesman for the city was not immediately aware of the cause of the issue.

UPDATE (9:30p.m.): 1,625 customers are without power in Columbia according the City of Columbia Outage Map.

ORIGINAL: More than 1,000 customers are without power in southwest Columbia on Saturday night.

According to the City of Columbia Outage Map, the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m.

The City of Columbia stated on Facebook the cause is still unknown, and they do not know when power will be restored.

Crews are currently working to fix the issue.

Follow ABC17 News for updates on this story.