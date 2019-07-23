More than 120 post-tornado building permits issued in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - More than 120 building permits have been issued in Jefferson City for homes damaged by the May 23 tornado.

Donna Deetz head of the Historic City of Jefferson told ABC 17 News that the organization has picked up the tab for $3,000 worth of building permits so far, at $25 each.

Kelly English, Jefferson City's administrative technician, said that as of Tuesday, her office only received two payments of $1,000 from HCJ, but that "many more" permits have been issued in anticipation of reimbursement from the organization.

A total of 122 building permits have been issued by the city at a total project cost of $2,866,853, according to a report issued Tuesday.

According to the organization's website, it is offering to cover the permit fee for "residential homeowners who apply for a permit between June 1 and September 1, 2019."

The program is only available to owners of homes damaged by the tornado and will not apply to commercial properties.