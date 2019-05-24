SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

More than 150 buildings damaged in Jefferson City tornado

11 structures destroyed

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 08:14 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 03:31 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - More than 150 Jefferson City structures were damaged after a tornado came through the area late Wednesday night.

Missouri Task Force 1 completed its mission on Thursday and found that 11 structures were destroyed, and 157 were damaged.

The National Weather Service's survey showed that winds had an estimated peak of 160 MPH and a path length of more than 19 miles in the EF-3 tornado. 

 

 

There were 32 members of MO-TF1 who were deployed to the area early Thursday morning. The teams completed a sweep of a three square mile area, which included an assessment of 1,005 structures with no damage.

MO-TF1 members finished their mission on Thursday and were demobilized. 

Jefferson City has updated its flood map to reflect tornado damage

 

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday May 24 Evening Weather

    Friday May 24 Evening Weather

Recommended Stories

Top Videos